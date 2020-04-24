Menu
2014 Ford F-150

FX4 - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Meadow Lake Chrysler

802 1 Ave W, Meadow Lake, SK S9X 1R5

306-236-4411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,082KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4932177
  • Stock #: F4475
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET1EFB64475
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2014 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Meadow Lake.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 80,082 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ET1EFB64475.




Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Meadow Lake. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Meadow Lake Chrysler

Meadow Lake Chrysler

802 1 Ave W, Meadow Lake, SK S9X 1R5

