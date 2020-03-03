Menu
2017 Ford F-350

Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats

2017 Ford F-350

Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats

Location

Meadow Lake Chrysler

802 1 Ave W, Meadow Lake, SK S9X 1R5

306-236-4411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4747776
  • Stock #: C2079
  • VIN: 1FT8W3DT5HED02079
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats!

The Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and that's saying a lot. This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Meadow Lake.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. This Super Duty Lariat offers a great blend of features and value. This truck comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, 2 smart charging USB ports, a rearview camera with reverse sensing system, aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, running boards, power folding and telescoping trailer tow mirrors, a trailer hitch, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Running Boards, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DT5HED02079.



o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • COOLED SEATS
Exterior
  • Running Boards
  • Aluminum Wheels
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Premium Sound Package

Meadow Lake Chrysler

Meadow Lake Chrysler

802 1 Ave W, Meadow Lake, SK S9X 1R5

