According to Edmunds, the Jeep Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. This 2017 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Meadow Lake.



When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 101,615 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Our Cherokee's trim level is Altitude. The 2017 Jeep Cherokee Altitude offers features for comfort and convenience, such as the remote keyless entry which provides fast access. Other features on this model include a six-way driver seat, power windows and doors, air conditioning, full floor console, Uconnect with Bluetooth with six speakers and wireless streaming. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.

