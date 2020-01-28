Menu
2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Touring-L - KeySense - $289 B/W

Location

Meadow Lake Chrysler

802 1 Ave W, Meadow Lake, SK S9X 1R5

306-236-4411

Contact Seller

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4530858
  • Stock #: C3535
  • VIN: 2C4RC1L72JR183535
Exterior Colour
Molten Silver
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Perforated Leather Trim Bucket Seats, 17 inch Aluminum Wheels, KeySense, Black Seats!

Compare at $44187 - Our Price is just $42900!

This Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the most flexible minivan on the market, bar none. This 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Meadow Lake.

This Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid stands for family pride as much as your home while it raises the neighborhood bar. This all-new ultimate family vehicle displays a sleek, athletic stance with a sculpted body. This minivan is safe, quiet, and extremely well appointed with useful features. With hybrid efficiency, it gets you where you're going with minimal trips to the pump. It's easy to see this Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid was designed with families in mind. This van has 52 kms. It's molten silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pacifica Hybrid's trim level is Touring-L. Our Pacifica Touring-L offers excellent features like aluminum wheels, power sliding side doors and rear tailgate, Uconnect media with bluetooth wireless streaming and SiriusXM radio, leather seats with heated front seats, ParkView back-up camera, remote engine start, dual zone air conditioning, cruise control plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Perforated Leather Trim Bucket Seats, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Keysense, Black Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1L72JR183535.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $288.84 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Additional Features
  • 17 inch Aluminum Wheels
  • KEYSENSE
  • BLACK SEATS
  • Perforated Leather Trim Bucket Seats

