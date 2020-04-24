802 1 Ave W, Meadow Lake, SK S9X 1R5
306-236-4411
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, SYNC 3, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!
The versatile Ford Escape continues to woo drivers across Canada with its good looks and practicality. This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Meadow Lake.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This low mileage SUV has just 21,297 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escape's trim level is SEL. Upgrading to this 2018 Escape SEL offers a exceptional blend of features and value. It comes packed with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, aluminum wheels, a power liftgate, fog lights, and body coloured bumpers. It also includes luxurious features like power front seats, a leather steering wheel, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, Salerno leather seats, rear parking sensors, Ford's MyKey system and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sync 3, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Power Tailgate.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Meadow Lake. o~o
