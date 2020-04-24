802 1 Ave W, Meadow Lake, SK S9X 1R5
306-236-4411
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!
Compare at $29724 - Our Price is just $28858!
This attractive, efficient Ford Focus is one of the best-driving small cars on the market. This 2018 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Meadow Lake.
Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment. This hatchback has 46,440 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Focus's trim level is Titanium. The Titanium trim pushes this Focus into luxury territory. Its high-end features include leather seats which are heated in front, SYNC with MyFord Touch, and 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, two USB ports, and Sony 10-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3N22JL290031.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $194.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Meadow Lake. o~o
