Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Focus

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $195 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Focus

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $195 B/W

Location

Meadow Lake Chrysler

802 1 Ave W, Meadow Lake, SK S9X 1R5

306-236-4411

  1. 4932171
  2. 4932171
  3. 4932171
  4. 4932171
  5. 4932171
  6. 4932171
  7. 4932171
  8. 4932171
  9. 4932171
  10. 4932171
  11. 4932171
  12. 4932171
  13. 4932171
  14. 4932171
  15. 4932171
  16. 4932171
  17. 4932171
  18. 4932171
  19. 4932171
  20. 4932171
  21. 4932171
  22. 4932171
  23. 4932171
  24. 4932171
  25. 4932171
  26. 4932171
  27. 4932171
  28. 4932171
  29. 4932171
  30. 4932171
  31. 4932171
Contact Seller

$28,858

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,440KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4932171
  • Stock #: F0031
  • VIN: 1FADP3N22JL290031
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!

Compare at $29724 - Our Price is just $28858!

This attractive, efficient Ford Focus is one of the best-driving small cars on the market. This 2018 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Meadow Lake.

Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment. This hatchback has 46,440 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Focus's trim level is Titanium. The Titanium trim pushes this Focus into luxury territory. Its high-end features include leather seats which are heated in front, SYNC with MyFord Touch, and 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, two USB ports, and Sony 10-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3N22JL290031.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $194.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Meadow Lake. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Sync
  • Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Meadow Lake Chrysler

2018 Jeep Cherokee B...
 56,462 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 ST - ...
 125,669 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee N...
 44,512 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
Meadow Lake Chrysler

Meadow Lake Chrysler

802 1 Ave W, Meadow Lake, SK S9X 1R5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-236-XXXX

(click to show)

306-236-4411

Send A Message