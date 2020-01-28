Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats!



Striking style, smart engineering, and advanced technology come together to create this well-balanced Ford Fusion sedan. This 2018 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Meadow Lake.



The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This low mileage sedan has just 6,200 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Fusion's trim level is Sport. This 2017 Fusion Sport comes fully loaded with dark 19-inch aluminum wheels, sport tuned suspension with adaptive control, heated leather/Miko Suede seats with power front adjustments, a heated steering wheel, and aluminum pedals. Additionally, this Sport model also has dual zone climate control, lane keep assist, a reverse sensing system with backup camera, forward collision alert, blind spot detection and the SYNC3 entertainment system with a built in navigation system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0VP2JR279356.









