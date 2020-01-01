Low Mileage, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Sport Appearance Plus!



Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the 2018 Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Meadow Lake.



When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this 2018 Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This low mileage SUV has just 15858 kms. It's billet metallic in colour. It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Cherokee's trim level is Base. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Sport Appearance Plus.

Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass

6 Speakers

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Suspension Normal Duty Suspension

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator

Black door handles

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

Auxiliary transmission oil cooler

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Black rear bumper

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Electronic Transfer Case

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS

Light tinted glass

Black grille w/chrome surround

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

3.734 Axle Ratio

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Valet Function

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares

6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Illuminated Front Cupholder

6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

SiriusXM

Streaming Audio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

1000# Maximum Payload

59.1 L Fuel Tank

GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)

Sport Appearance Plus

RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

