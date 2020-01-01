Low Mileage, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Sport Appearance Plus!
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the 2018 Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Meadow Lake.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this 2018 Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This low mileage SUV has just 15858 kms. It's billet metallic in colour. It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Base. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Sport Appearance Plus.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMAX9JD574976.
- Seating
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- 6 Speakers
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Suspension
-
- Normal Duty Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Safety
-
- Exterior
-
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- 160 Amp Alternator
- Black door handles
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Black rear bumper
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
- Light tinted glass
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- 3.734 Axle Ratio
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Valet Function
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Side Windows Trim
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
- 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Illuminated Front Cupholder
- 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- SiriusXM
- Streaming Audio
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 1000# Maximum Payload
- 59.1 L Fuel Tank
- GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
- Sport Appearance Plus
- RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
