802 1 Ave W, Meadow Lake, SK S9X 1R5
Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $27084 - Our Price is just $26295!
This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze offers a big-car ride in a compact package with a quiet interior, huge trunk, and lots of high-tech infotainment. This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Meadow Lake.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. The Cruze has a fresh face for 2019 to keep this small car modern. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency, and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 36,801 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. This Premier Cruze comes with some awesome features like power driver seat, heated steering wheel, hands free keyless open, and a leather wrapped steering wheel. This sedan is also equipped with heated front seats, remote start, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, SiriusXM, automatic climate control, charging only rear USB ports, heated power side mirrors, LED lighting accents, aluminum wheels, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access capable, 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB data ports, Driver Information Centre, Teen Driver technology, rear view camera, power windows and locks, and rear folding bench seat. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera.
