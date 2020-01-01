Low Mileage, Incredible Value, True Performance, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, SYNC!
The legacy of combining performance, style, and value continues in this fantastic Ford Mustang. This 2019 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Meadow Lake.
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from its heritage while looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and you'll see why it's the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, it's still plenty comfortable and fuel efficient while retaining responsive driving dynamics. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is an icon. This low mileage coupe has just 8178 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mustang's trim level is V6. This Mustang EcoBoost is an excellent sports car value that returns great fuel economy while looking cool. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Incredible Value, True Performance, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Sync, Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8TH3K5103060.
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Steering Wheel Audio Control
- Fixed antenna
- Exterior
-
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Sync
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Lane Departure Warning
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Front Centre Armrest
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Rear-wheel drive
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- 3.31 AXLE RATIO
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Analog Display
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Selective service internet access
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Fixed Rear Windows
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
- Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
- Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- 58.7 L Fuel Tank
- Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
- Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Collision Mitigation
- Incredible Value
- True Performance
