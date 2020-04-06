Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

North - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps - $182 B/W

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps - $182 B/W

Meadow Lake Chrysler

802 1 Ave W, Meadow Lake, SK S9X 1R5

306-236-4411

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4879422
  • Stock #: C9386
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCBXKD279386
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $27809 - Our Price is just $26999!

This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is an affordable mid-size SUV that's equal parts capable, stylish, and very comfortable. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Meadow Lake.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Cherokee's trim level is North. Rugged design defines this Jeep Cherokee North with a black grille and chrome surround. Other features for this model include power windows and doors, air conditioning, Uconnect with Bluetooth connectivity, fog lamps, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic HID headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCBXKD279386.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $181.78 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • 6 Speakers
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Normal Duty Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
  • Illuminated glove box
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Upfitter Switches
  • Front Cupholder
  • Black rear bumper
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • 3.734 Axle Ratio
  • Tires: 225/65R17 BSW AS
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Valet Function
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Engine Stop-Start System
  • GPS Antenna Input
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
  • Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • SiriusXM
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • 59.8 L Fuel Tank
  • 1000# Maximum Payload
  • GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
  • Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • USB Mobile Projection
  • Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
  • 7" Touchscreen
  • Urethane Gear Shifter Material

