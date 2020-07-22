Menu
2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

319,000 KM

$3,695

+ tax & licensing
Ken Campbell Car Sales Ltd.

306-752-9403

LS

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

319,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5694086
  • Stock #: S787
  • VIN: 1GNDT13S842249787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 319,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

