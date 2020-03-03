Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Chrysler Sebring

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chrysler Sebring

Limited

Location

Ken Campbell Car Sales Ltd.

Highway 6 South, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0

306-752-9403

Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4769880
  • Stock #: C307
  • VIN: 1C3LC66M98N165307
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Campbell Car Sales Ltd.

2015 Yamaha Other YD...
 0 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2016 Yamaha Other YD...
 0 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 137,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
Ken Campbell Car Sales Ltd.

Ken Campbell Car Sales Ltd.

Highway 6 South, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-752-XXXX

(click to show)

306-752-9403

Send A Message