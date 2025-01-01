$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Thomas Honda
2001 SK-6, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0
306-752-5663
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
157,040KM
Fair Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black + Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,040 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Thomas Honda
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT 157,040 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V Sport 55,861 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Odyssey Touring 94,081 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Email Thomas Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thomas Honda
2001 SK-6, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0
Call Dealer
306-752-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Thomas Honda
306-752-5663
2010 Chevrolet Equinox