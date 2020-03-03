Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Location

Ken Campbell Car Sales Ltd.

Highway 6 South, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0

306-752-9403

Contact Seller

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 179,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4791618
  • Stock #: C490
  • VIN: KMHCN4AC6AU529490
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Campbell Car Sales Ltd.

2011 Kia Sorento EX
 192,400 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2008 Chrysler Sebrin...
 136,500 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2015 Yamaha Other YD...
 0 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
Ken Campbell Car Sales Ltd.

Ken Campbell Car Sales Ltd.

Highway 6 South, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-752-XXXX

(click to show)

306-752-9403

Send A Message