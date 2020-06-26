Menu
Account
Sign In
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Campbell Car Sales Ltd.

306-752-9403

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

Ken Campbell Car Sales Ltd.

Highway 6 South, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0

306-752-9403

Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 231,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5292431
  • Stock #: T411
  • VIN: 1GCNCREA1BZ293411
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Campbell Car Sales Ltd.

2014 RAM 1500 Longho...
 106,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2003 Chevrolet Trail...
 244,300 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 OUTDOO...
 178,500 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Ken Campbell Car Sales Ltd.

Ken Campbell Car Sales Ltd.

Highway 6 South, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0

Call Dealer

306-752-XXXX

(click to show)

306-752-9403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory