2011 Honda Odyssey

235,385 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Odyssey

EX

12546668

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Thomas Honda

2001 SK-6, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0

306-752-5663

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
235,385KM
VIN 5FNRL5H46BB502776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,385 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Thomas Honda

Thomas Honda

2001 SK-6, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0

306-752-5663

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Thomas Honda

306-752-5663

2011 Honda Odyssey