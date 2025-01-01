$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Odyssey
EX
Location
Thomas Honda
2001 SK-6, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0
306-752-5663
Used
235,385KM
VIN 5FNRL5H46BB502776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 235,385 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
