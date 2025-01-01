Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Honda CR-V

185,313 KM

Details Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12504535

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Thomas Honda

2001 SK-6, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0

306-752-5663

  1. 1746744469310
  2. 1746744469795
  3. 1746744470222
  4. 1746744470644
  5. 1746744471060
  6. 1746744471487
  7. 1746744471920
  8. 1746744472332
  9. 1746744472767
  10. 1746744473173
  11. 1746744473600
  12. 1746744474006
  13. 1746744474416
  14. 1746744474836
  15. 1746744475266
  16. 1746744475690
  17. 1746744476108
Contact Seller

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,313KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HKRW21199HH107504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 185,313 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Departure Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thomas Honda

Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Melfort, SK
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT 157,040 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V Sport for sale in Melfort, SK
2021 Honda CR-V Sport 55,861 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Odyssey Touring for sale in Melfort, SK
2020 Honda Odyssey Touring 94,081 KM $44,995 + tax & lic

Email Thomas Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thomas Honda

Thomas Honda

2001 SK-6, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0

Call Dealer

306-752-XXXX

(click to show)

306-752-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Thomas Honda

306-752-5663

2017 Honda CR-V