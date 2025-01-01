$20,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring
Thomas Honda
2001 SK-6, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0
306-752-5663
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
185,313KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HKRW21199HH107504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 185,313 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
