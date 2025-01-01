Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda CR-V

186,630 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12298212

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Location

Thomas Honda

2001 SK-6, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0

306-752-5663

  1. 1742422674
  2. 1742422674
  3. 1742422676
  4. 1742422675
  5. 1742422675
  6. 1742422675
  7. 1742422676
  8. 1742422677
  9. 1742422677
  10. 1742422676
  11. 1742422677
  12. 1742422677
  13. 1742422677
  14. 1742422676
  15. 1742422677
  16. 1742422676
  17. 1742422676
  18. 1742422676
  19. 1742422677
  20. 1742422676
  21. 1742422677
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,630KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2hkrw2h93jh106919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,630 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thomas Honda

Used 2018 Honda Odyssey Touring for sale in Melfort, SK
2018 Honda Odyssey Touring 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Melfort, SK
2022 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Yukon XL SLT for sale in Melfort, SK
2019 GMC Yukon XL SLT 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Thomas Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thomas Honda

Thomas Honda

2001 SK-6, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0

Call Dealer

306-752-XXXX

(click to show)

306-752-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thomas Honda

306-752-5663

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V