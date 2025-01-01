Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda Pilot

95,109 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring 7-Passenger

Watch This Vehicle
12936215

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring 7-Passenger

Location

Thomas Honda

2001 SK-6, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0

306-752-5663

  1. 1757006309183
  2. 1757006309655
  3. 1757006310091
  4. 1757006310575
  5. 1757006311047
  6. 1757006311468
  7. 1757006311925
  8. 1757006312351
  9. 1757006312811
  10. 1757006313277
  11. 1757006313751
  12. 1757006314215
  13. 1757006314656
  14. 1757006315077
  15. 1757006315554
  16. 1757006315994
  17. 1757006316464
  18. 1757006316892
  19. 1757006317301
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,109KM
VIN 5FNYF6H65KB508725

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,109 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thomas Honda

Used 2019 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger for sale in Melfort, SK
2019 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger 95,109 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger AWD for sale in Melfort, SK
2022 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger AWD 76,516 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Melfort, SK
2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 98,631 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Thomas Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thomas Honda

Thomas Honda

2001 SK-6, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0

Call Dealer

306-752-XXXX

(click to show)

306-752-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Thomas Honda

306-752-5663

2019 Honda Pilot