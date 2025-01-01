$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Kia Sportage
EX S AWD
2021 Kia Sportage
EX S AWD
Location
Thomas Honda
2001 SK-6, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0
306-752-5663
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,500KM
Good Condition
VIN kndpncac3m7915271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/ Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Thomas Honda
2021 Kia Sportage EX S AWD 101,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Ridgeline 4WD Crew Cab Black Edition 172,952 KM $24,599 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Odyssey Touring 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Email Thomas Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thomas Honda
2001 SK-6, Melfort, SK S0E 1A0
Call Dealer
306-752-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Thomas Honda
306-752-5663
2021 Kia Sportage