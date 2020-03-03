Menu
2010 Toyota RAV4

2010 Toyota RAV4

Location

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0

306-728-4567

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,014KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4780644
  • Stock #: VP252A
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV7AW041467
Exterior Colour
Red
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Contol

This 2010 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today in Melville.

The 2010 Toyota RAV4 is a compact SUV with a sizable interior and a legendary engine. Toyota engineers have achieved their objective of car-like driving dynamics in a practical SUV package. High-strength steel increases the body's rigidity for improved ride, handling and steering characteristics. The 2010 RAV4 offers slightly more rear seat head room than the competition, and the 60/40 reclining middle-row seats adjust fore and aft and fold flat with conveniently placed levers. With comfortable seats and a well laid out interior, there's nothing not to like about this RAV4. This SUV has 140,014 kms. It's red in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $165.28 with $0 down for 48 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Prices do not include taxes or finance charges.

Thank you for visiting Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. We have been proudly serving Melville and surrounding areas for years because we are with you through the whole life cycle of the car. We are local and we are family. That means when you call, someone who cares will answer the phone, listen to you and take ownership of whatever it is you may need or want, every time. We choose to do the right thing because it's the right thing to do. Instilled in us are core, hometown values; and that's what we'll do every time, no exceptions.Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will make sure you find the perfect vehicle. Contact us to learn more about any of the vehicles you see on our website, and please visit our hours and directions page for more information on how to get to Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Melville. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Front & rear cup holders
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Front centre console box
  • Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
  • Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Powertrain
  • 4 wheel drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
  • Transmission oil cooler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Power Options
  • Retained accessory pwr
  • Electric pwr steering
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Seating
  • 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest
  • Fully-reclining cloth front bucket seats -inc: adjustable driver cushion height
Safety
  • Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Additional Features
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Overhead sunglass storage
  • Map lamps
  • Rear door child safety locks
  • aux pwr outlet
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Coat hooks
  • Illuminated ignition key bezel
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel
  • 3-point seat belts for all seating positions
  • Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
  • Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
  • Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
  • Upper & lower glove boxes
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
  • Front seat-back pockets
  • Front seat mounted side airbags
  • High solar energy absorbing glass
  • Colour-keyed moulded spare tire cover
  • Roof rails & crossbars
  • Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals
  • Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist
  • Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
  • P225/65R17 all-season tires
  • Air conditioning -inc: rear seat heater ducts
  • Dark silver brushed metallic trim
  • Anchor points for child seats
  • Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
  • Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
  • Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release
  • Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges, tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter
  • HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
  • Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp
  • 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

Send A Message