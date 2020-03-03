Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0
+ taxes & licensing
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Contol
This 2010 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today in Melville.
The 2010 Toyota RAV4 is a compact SUV with a sizable interior and a legendary engine. Toyota engineers have achieved their objective of car-like driving dynamics in a practical SUV package. High-strength steel increases the body's rigidity for improved ride, handling and steering characteristics. The 2010 RAV4 offers slightly more rear seat head room than the competition, and the 60/40 reclining middle-row seats adjust fore and aft and fold flat with conveniently placed levers. With comfortable seats and a well laid out interior, there's nothing not to like about this RAV4. This SUV has 140,014 kms. It's red in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $165.28 with $0 down for 48 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
