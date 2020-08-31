This 2012 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Melville.
The 2012 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. The Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, the Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city center across North America.This low mileage sedan has just 59,231 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start System, Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/e08c7ee04a0c100580e010145efcd53e/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http://www.melvillechevrolet.com/&visitorId=B4FF4E20FE34996E2100D0BBD71A7553&sessionId=42911D61E54519B448801B5316CC02D8&eWebId=Z21jbC1tZWx2aWxsZWNoZXY
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $94.13 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Prices do not include taxes or finance charges.
Thank you for visiting Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. We have been proudly serving Melville and surrounding areas for years because we are with you through the whole life cycle of the car. We are local and we are family. That means when you call, someone who cares will answer the phone, listen to you and take ownership of whatever it is you may need or want, every time. We choose to do the right thing because it's the right thing to do. Instilled in us are core, hometown values; and that's what we'll do every time, no exceptions.Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will make sure you find the perfect vehicle. Contact us to learn more about any of the vehicles you see on our website, and please visit our hours and directions page for more information on how to get to Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Start System
Heated Seats
60/40 split folding rear seat with adjustable headrests
Front Wheel Drive
Compass
Content theft alarm
Sound Package
Child safety seat "LATCH" system
Airbag suppression with front and passenger detecting system
Child security rear doors locks
Hill hold assist
4-Speaker Audio System
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Antenna, roof mounted
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions
TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
ENGINE, 1.8L, 4 CYL, MFI, DOHC
Door handles, body colour w/chrome strip
Lighting, automatic on-off headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
Windshield wipers and washers, front -inc: variable delay
Windshield wipers and washers, rear intermittent (only on 5-door)
2-way manual seat adjuster, front passenger side
4-way manual adjuster, front driver side, manual lumbar
Driver Information Centre (DIC) -inc: exterior temp indicator, GM oil life monitoring system, fuel consumption
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Mirror, rear-view
Steering wheel, 3 spoke sport
Windows, power front and rear with express up/down for driver
Brakes, power, front disc and rear drum, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Exhaust system -inc: single, stainless steel
Seatbelts, 3-point, pretensioners, front retractors -inc: shoulder belt height adjusters
PEACE OF MIND PKG
Chrome, decklid, beltline, and trunk handle
Mirrors, exterior rear-view, power, body colour, heated
Spare tire, compact
Heater ducts, driver and passenger side window defog, rear seat
Lighting, rear dome lamp
Shift knob, chrome accent
Sunshades, driver and passenger with vanity mirrors
Electric pwr rack-&-pinion steering
Suspension, front Macpherson strut, rear torsion beam
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.