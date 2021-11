$13,538 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 4 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7951685

7951685 Stock #: C21192B

C21192B VIN: 1G4PS5SKXD4113470

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # C21192B

Mileage 126,410 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Interior Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA Premium audio system Wireless Streaming Sirius XM Satellite Ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.