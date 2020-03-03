Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0

306-728-4567

$29,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,558KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4753431
  • Stock #: VP251A
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC8EG365776
Exterior Colour
Bronze
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Certified! Heated Seats*Camera



This 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Melville.

This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 95552 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's bronze in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. It has a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/e08c7ee04a0c100580e010145efcd53e/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http://www.melvillechevrolet.com/&visitorId=B4FF4E20FE34996E2100D0BBD71A7553&sessionId=42911D61E54519B448801B5316CC02D8&eWebId=Z21jbC1tZWx2aWxsZWNoZXY


Our GM Certified used vehicles go through an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at Melville Chevrolet.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $257.33 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Prices do not include taxes or finance charges.

Thank you for visiting Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. We have been proudly serving Melville and surrounding areas for years because we are with you through the whole life cycle of the car. We are local and we are family. That means when you call, someone who cares will answer the phone, listen to you and take ownership of whatever it is you may need or want, every time. We choose to do the right thing because it's the right thing to do. Instilled in us are core, hometown values; and that's what we'll do every time, no exceptions.Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will make sure you find the perfect vehicle. Contact us to learn more about any of the vehicles you see on our website, and please visit our hours and directions page for more information on how to get to Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Melville. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
Convenience
  • Remote Engine Start
  • universal home remote
Additional Features
  • High Capacity Air Cleaner
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist
  • Power Adjustable Foot Pedals
  • 18 inch Aluminum Wheels
  • Jet Black
  • (6) audio speakers
  • Heated driver and front passenger seats
  • Rear Vision Camera System
  • Z71 OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION PACKAGE
  • Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door
  • Rear child security locks
  • IntelliLink
  • Wireless Streaming
  • SLE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
  • Door handles, body coloured
  • Auto locking rear differential
  • SiriusXM
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Bumper, front, chrome
  • Wheelhouse liners, rear
  • 8 inch Colour Touchscreen
  • Defogger, windshield and side window
  • Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
  • Mouldings, body side, body coloured
  • Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
  • Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
  • Grille surround, chrome
  • Lights, dual cargo area lamps, cab mounted
  • Lock control, rear tailgate, key activated
  • Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top
  • Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers
  • Mirror, inside rear-view, manual day/night
  • Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows
  • Cooling, external engine oil, heavy-duty
  • Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion
  • Glass, deep tint, rear
  • Lights, front, halogen projector
  • Tailgate, EZ lift and lower
  • Assist handle, front/rear passengers
  • Driver information centre, 4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization, warning messages & advanced vehicle information display
  • Rear 60/40 folding bench, (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor
  • GVWR, 3221 kg (7100 lb) (Requires 4WD models and LV3 4.3L Engine.)
  • Suspension, increased capacity, front independent coil springs, rear 2-stage multi-leaf springs, semi elliptic
  • Battery, heavy-duty -inc: 720 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory power
  • Cargo tie downs (4), upper
  • Wheel arch moldings, black
  • Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
  • Bumper, rear, chrome with corner steps
  • Power outlets, 12V DC, 2 with bench seat and 3 with bucket seat
  • Stabilitrak, stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance, electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
  • Lights, LED cargo box lighting
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster with tire pressure monitoring system -inc: speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage, oil pressure *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
  • Sunshades, visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • SLE Premium Package
  • Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
  • ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)
  • 6 inch Chrome Assist Step
  • 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seats
  • 10-way Power Driver Seat with Adjuster
  • 110-Volt Electrical Power Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

