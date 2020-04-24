2016 GMC Sierra 3500

Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Additional Features Remote Vehicle Starter System

6-Speaker Audio System

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)

Pickup box

Remote Locking Tailgate

Single-slot CD/MP3 player (On Crew Cab replaced by (U42) rear seat DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)

Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)

Fog lamps, front, halogen

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Alternator, 150 amps

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

CornerStep, rear bumper

Mouldings, bodyside, chrome

Glass, deep-tinted

Door handles, chrome

Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry

Power outlet, 110-volt AC

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Air cleaner, high-capacity

Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)

Bumper, front chrome

Grille surround, chrome

Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with GMC signature LED lighting

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top

Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars

Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps

Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping

Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.

LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)

Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)

Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar

Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine.)

Chassis, single rear wheel

Steering, Digital Steering Assist (Requires Double Cab models and (LML) Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 engine or Crew Cab models.)

Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Not available with dual rear wheels. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Cargo ties downs (4), movable upper (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)

Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display, includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information

ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE

Air bags, single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions

Pedals, power-adjustable for Crew Cab and Double Cab models

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable vertical trailering, memory equipped upper glass, power-folding and manual extending, chrome. includes integrated turn signal indicators, consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5 s...

OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Term...

