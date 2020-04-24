Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLT

Location

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0

306-728-4567

  1. 4932183
  2. 4932183
  3. 4932183
  4. 4932183
  5. 4932183
  6. 4932183
  7. 4932183
  8. 4932183
  9. 4932183
  10. 4932183
  11. 4932183
  12. 4932183
  13. 4932183
  14. 4932183
  15. 4932183
  16. 4932183
  17. 4932183
  18. 4932183
  19. 4932183
  20. 4932183
  21. 4932183
  22. 4932183
  23. 4932183
Contact Seller

$50,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,935KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4932183
  • Stock #: C20048A
  • VIN: 1GT42XE89GF208176
Exterior Colour
IRIDIUM
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Certified! Heated/Cooled Seats/Navigation, Driver Alert Pkg, Spray in liner, tonneau cover



This 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD is for sale today in Melville.

This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 129,935 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Iridium in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is SLT. Our Sierra 3500HD SLT comes with heated and cooled power leather seats, power pedals, aluminum wheels, power folding exterior mirrors, dual zone climate control, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, IntelliLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, remote vehicle starter, a rear vision camera with guidelines, SiriusXM plus much more!
The GMC Sierra 3500HD fully delivers on everything that could ever be desired in a work truck. A new upper echelon for GMC work duty toughness, the 2016 Sierra 3500HD boasts a high maximum towing weight amount and up to 23,200 pounds (when properly equipped) thanks to its durable and powerful engines. The GMC Sierra HD received a full redesign for 2015, with a more mature exterior design and an intuitive interior. GMC has done its best to increase connectivity in the new GMC Sierra HD and the new truck is now packed full with modern amenities.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/e08c7ee04a0c100580e010145efcd53e/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http://www.melvillechevrolet.com/&visitorId=B4FF4E20FE34996E2100D0BBD71A7553&sessionId=42911D61E54519B448801B5316CC02D8&eWebId=Z21jbC1tZWx2aWxsZWNoZXY


Our GM Certified used vehicles go through an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at Melville Chevrolet.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $384.13 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Prices do not include taxes or finance charges.

Thank you for visiting Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. We have been proudly serving Melville and surrounding areas for years because we are with you through the whole life cycle of the car. We are local and we are family. That means when you call, someone who cares will answer the phone, listen to you and take ownership of whatever it is you may need or want, every time. We choose to do the right thing because it's the right thing to do. Instilled in us are core, hometown values; and that's what we'll do every time, no exceptions.Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will make sure you find the perfect vehicle. Contact us to learn more about any of the vehicles you see on our website, and please visit our hours and directions page for more information on how to get to Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Melville. o~o
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • 6-Speaker Audio System
  • Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
  • Pickup box
  • Remote Locking Tailgate
  • Single-slot CD/MP3 player (On Crew Cab replaced by (U42) rear seat DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)
  • Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
  • Fog lamps, front, halogen
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler
  • Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
  • CornerStep, rear bumper
  • Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Door handles, chrome
  • Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
  • Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
  • Power outlet, 110-volt AC
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
  • Air cleaner, high-capacity
  • Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
  • Bumper, front chrome
  • Grille surround, chrome
  • Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with GMC signature LED lighting
  • Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
  • Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
  • Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
  • Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
  • Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
  • Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
  • LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
  • Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
  • Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
  • Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
  • Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine.)
  • Chassis, single rear wheel
  • Steering, Digital Steering Assist (Requires Double Cab models and (LML) Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 engine or Crew Cab models.)
  • Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Not available with dual rear wheels. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
  • Cargo ties downs (4), movable upper (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
  • Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display, includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
  • ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE
  • Air bags, single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
  • Pedals, power-adjustable for Crew Cab and Double Cab models
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable vertical trailering, memory equipped upper glass, power-folding and manual extending, chrome. includes integrated turn signal indicators, consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5 s...
  • OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Term...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

2017 GMC Canyon SLT
 72,525 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Canyon SLT
 71,680 KM
$28,997 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 140,014 KM
$11,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-728-XXXX

(click to show)

306-728-4567

Alternate Numbers
1-866-728-4567

Send A Message