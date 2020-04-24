2016 GMC Sierra 3500

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0
Certified! Heated/Cooled Seats/Navigation, Driver Alert Pkg, Spray in liner, tonneau cover
This 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD is for sale today in Melville.
This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 129,935 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Iridium in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is SLT. Our Sierra 3500HD SLT comes with heated and cooled power leather seats, power pedals, aluminum wheels, power folding exterior mirrors, dual zone climate control, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, IntelliLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, remote vehicle starter, a rear vision camera with guidelines, SiriusXM plus much more!
The GMC Sierra 3500HD fully delivers on everything that could ever be desired in a work truck. A new upper echelon for GMC work duty toughness, the 2016 Sierra 3500HD boasts a high maximum towing weight amount and up to 23,200 pounds (when properly equipped) thanks to its durable and powerful engines. The GMC Sierra HD received a full redesign for 2015, with a more mature exterior design and an intuitive interior. GMC has done its best to increase connectivity in the new GMC Sierra HD and the new truck is now packed full with modern amenities.
Our GM Certified used vehicles go through an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at Melville Chevrolet.
