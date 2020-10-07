2017 Chevrolet Colorado

Rear Vision Camera

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Pickup box

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped

Fog lamps, front

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Console, overhead

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower

CornerStep, rear bumper

Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry

Door handles, body-colour

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Defogger, rear-window electric

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls

Cruise control, electronic, automatic

Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)

Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac

Differential, automatic locking rear

Tire, spare P265/70R16 all-season, blackwall

Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel

Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror

Glass, windshield shade band

Window, rear-sliding, manual

Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome

Tailgate, locking

Tailgate handle, Black

Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger

Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control

Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)

Console, floor, front compartment, custom

Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down

Theft-deterrent system, immobilization

Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors

Lighting, interior, dual reading

Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)

Mouldings, Black beltline

Speedometer, miles/kilometres

Cargo box light, back of Cab

Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)

Bumper, rear body-colour

Headlamps, projector-type

Transfer case shield

Suspension Package, Off-Road

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine on Crew Cab Short Box models. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)

ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...