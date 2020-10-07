Menu
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

87,023 KM

Details Description Features

$33,567

+ tax & licensing
$33,567

+ taxes & licensing

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

306-728-4567

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71

Location

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0

306-728-4567

$33,567

+ taxes & licensing

87,023KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6017262
  Stock #: VP291
  VIN: 1GCGTDEN3H1204380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,023 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified!

This 2017 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Melville.

This Chevy Colorado is the most capable mid-size pickup truck Chevy has ever built. It may be in the shadow of its big brother, the Silverado, but that doesn't mean it's not a serious truck. It can get the job done in comfort and style. It's perfect if you want a real pickup truck, but don't want to deal with the lane-hogging size or sub-par fuel efficiency of a full-size pickup. Not to mention it's the best looking mid-size pickup on the market! This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 87,023 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Colorado's trim level is Z71. The Z71 packs this Colorado with features that make it better both on the worksite and on the street. Features include off-road suspension, an automatic locking rear differential, all-terrain tires, automatic climate control, heated power front seats, an EZ lift and lower tailgate that makes it easier to open and close, MyLink with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, remote start, a rear vision camera, and much more!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/e08c7ee04a0c100580e010145efcd53e/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http://www.melvillechevrolet.com/&visitorId=B4FF4E20FE34996E2100D0BBD71A7553&sessionId=42911D61E54519B448801B5316CC02D8&eWebId=Z21jbC1tZWx2aWxsZWNoZXY


Our GM Certified used vehicles go through an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at Melville Chevrolet.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $253.86 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Prices do not include taxes or finance charges.

Thank you for visiting Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. We have been proudly serving Melville and surrounding areas for years because we are with you through the whole life cycle of the car. We are local and we are family. That means when you call, someone who cares will answer the phone, listen to you and take ownership of whatever it is you may need or want, every time. We choose to do the right thing because it's the right thing to do. Instilled in us are core, hometown values; and that's what we'll do every time, no exceptions.Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will make sure you find the perfect vehicle. Contact us to learn more about any of the vehicles you see on our website, and please visit our hours and directions page for more information on how to get to Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. o~o

Vehicle Features

Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Pickup box
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Fog lamps, front
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Door handles, body-colour
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Differential, automatic locking rear
Tire, spare P265/70R16 all-season, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Glass, windshield shade band
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Tailgate, locking
Tailgate handle, Black
Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Mouldings, Black beltline
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Bumper, rear body-colour
Headlamps, projector-type
Transfer case shield
Suspension Package, Off-Road
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine on Crew Cab Short Box models. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Air bags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing...

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0

