This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today in Melville.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, the new 2017 Cruze is made to work hard for you. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 55,374 kms. It's black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. The Premier is the top of the line and includes premium features such as leather seating, 8-way power front seats, a heated and leather wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, interior lighting upgrades and more. The Premier includes all features from the lower LT trim including bluetooth, SiriusXM, air conditioning, aluminum wheels, a rear view camera plus much more.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $133.04 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Prices do not include taxes or finance charges.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Glass, solar absorbing
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Alternator, 130 amps
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Antenna, integral rear window
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Steering wheel, heated
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Mouldings, bright, side window surround
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Lighting, interior, ambient
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Trunk release, power, remote
Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank with Z-link for enhanced rear stability
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Restraint provisions, latch
Safety belts, front pretensioner
Teen Driver mode
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
