2017 GMC Acadia

Seating Heated Seats Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Convenience Remote Engine Start

Additional Features Rear Vision Camera

COMPASS DISPLAY

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Wipers, front intermittent with washers

Tool kit, road emergency

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Alternator, 150 amps

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Door locks, rear child security

Defogger, rear-window electric

E10 Fuel capable

Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding

Fog lamps, front projector type

Horn, dual-note

Exhaust, single outlet

Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear

Grille, front shutters, active upper and lower

Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel

Headlamps, projector beam

Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total

Lamp Package, interior, deluxe

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual

Axle, 3.87 ratio

GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)

Air bags, frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, driver side knee and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions

Driver Alert Package I

Liftgate, power programmable

Roof rails, Silver

ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC

Drive Mode Selector up to 5 modes available for various driving conditions

Suspension, Ride and Handling McPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear

Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down

Engine control, stop-start system (Included with (LCV) 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder engine.)

Console front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer (Excludes (GAT) All Terrain.)

Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants (Dual-zone climate control when (GAT) All Terrain is ordered. Tri-zone climate control on all other models.)

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

