Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 GMC Acadia

SLE-2

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Acadia

SLE-2

Location

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0

306-728-4567

  1. 4753428
  2. 4753428
  3. 4753428
  4. 4753428
  5. 4753428
  6. 4753428
  7. 4753428
  8. 4753428
  9. 4753428
  10. 4753428
  11. 4753428
  12. 4753428
  13. 4753428
  14. 4753428
  15. 4753428
  16. 4753428
  17. 4753428
  18. 4753428
Contact Seller

$29,959

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,247KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4753428
  • Stock #: VP249
  • VIN: 1GKKNSLS2HZ184470
Exterior Colour
IRIDIUM
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Certified!



This 2017 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Melville.

This SUV has 57245 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's iridium in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. It has a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
The all-new 2017 Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. The Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. The Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/e08c7ee04a0c100580e010145efcd53e/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http://www.melvillechevrolet.com/&visitorId=B4FF4E20FE34996E2100D0BBD71A7553&sessionId=42911D61E54519B448801B5316CC02D8&eWebId=Z21jbC1tZWx2aWxsZWNoZXY


Our GM Certified used vehicles go through an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at Melville Chevrolet.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $226.90 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Prices do not include taxes or finance charges.

Thank you for visiting Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. We have been proudly serving Melville and surrounding areas for years because we are with you through the whole life cycle of the car. We are local and we are family. That means when you call, someone who cares will answer the phone, listen to you and take ownership of whatever it is you may need or want, every time. We choose to do the right thing because it's the right thing to do. Instilled in us are core, hometown values; and that's what we'll do every time, no exceptions.Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will make sure you find the perfect vehicle. Contact us to learn more about any of the vehicles you see on our website, and please visit our hours and directions page for more information on how to get to Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Melville. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Convenience
  • Remote Engine Start
Additional Features
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • COMPASS DISPLAY
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Wipers, front intermittent with washers
  • Tool kit, road emergency
  • Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • E10 Fuel capable
  • Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
  • Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
  • Fog lamps, front projector type
  • Horn, dual-note
  • Exhaust, single outlet
  • Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
  • Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
  • Grille, front shutters, active upper and lower
  • Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
  • Headlamps, projector beam
  • Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
  • Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
  • Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual
  • Axle, 3.87 ratio
  • GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)
  • Air bags, frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, driver side knee and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
  • Driver Alert Package I
  • Liftgate, power programmable
  • Roof rails, Silver
  • ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC
  • Drive Mode Selector up to 5 modes available for various driving conditions
  • Suspension, Ride and Handling McPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
  • Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down
  • Engine control, stop-start system (Included with (LCV) 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder engine.)
  • Console front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer (Excludes (GAT) All Terrain.)
  • Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants (Dual-zone climate control when (GAT) All Terrain is ordered. Tri-zone climate control on all other models.)
  • Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

2017 GMC Acadia SLT-2
 19,327 KM
$35,959 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 101,986 KM
$16,997 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Yukon Denali
 57,676 KM
$61,959 + tax & lic
Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-728-XXXX

(click to show)

306-728-4567

Alternate Numbers
1-866-728-4567

Send A Message