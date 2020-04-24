Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0
Certified! Safety Alert Pkg
This 2017 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Melville.
This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 72,525 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Summit White in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Canyon's trim level is SLT. This Canyon SLT comes with some luxurious features you might be surprised to find on a pickup. It comes with a color touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, OnStar, a rearview camera, leather seats which are heated in front, remote start, automatic climate control, heated power mirrors, and more.
Built tough to handle the roughest roads, but on the inside this 2017 GMC Canyon, you'll never feel it. The Canyon's cabin is precisely crafted, exceptionally quiet and very comfortable, designed to meet the highest of standards. Right out of the gate, the Canyon takes on the competition with the largest cargo box by volume in its class. From the precision cast foundation to innovative thinking like its CornerStep rear bumper, the GMC Canyon is designed for working hard while forging ahead of the pack.
Our GM Certified used vehicles go through an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at Melville Chevrolet.
Thank you for visiting Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. We have been proudly serving Melville and surrounding areas for years because we are with you through the whole life cycle of the car. We are local and we are family. That means when you call, someone who cares will answer the phone, listen to you and take ownership of whatever it is you may need or want, every time. We choose to do the right thing because it's the right thing to do. Instilled in us are core, hometown values; and that's what we'll do every time, no exceptions.Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will make sure you find the perfect vehicle.
