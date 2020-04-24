2017 GMC Canyon

Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Convenience remote start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Onstar Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor System

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Rear Vision Camera

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped

Fog lamps, front

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Console, overhead

Bumper, rear chrome

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower

CornerStep, rear bumper

Door handles, chrome

Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Defogger, rear-window electric

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls

Cruise control, electronic, automatic

Mouldings, chrome beltline

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)

GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)

Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac

Differential, automatic locking rear

Tow/Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo- Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)

Frame, fully-boxed

Steering, electric power-assist

Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)

Pickup box, Fleetside

Tire, spare P265/70R16 all-season, blackwall

Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel

Headlamps, projector-type with LED signature

Lamps, cargo area cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, chrome, manual folding

Glass, windshield shade band

Window, rear-sliding, manual

Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome

Tailgate, locking

Tailgate handle, Black

Interior trim, aluminum

Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger

Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control

Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)

Console, floor, front compartment, custom

Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual

Speedometer, miles/kilometers

Instrument panel, soft-touch materials

Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down

Theft-deterrent system, immobilization

Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors

Lighting, interior, dual reading

Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)

ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.