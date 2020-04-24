Menu
2017 GMC Canyon

4WD SLT

2017 GMC Canyon

4WD SLT

Location

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0

306-728-4567

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,525KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4918413
  • Stock #: C20031A
  • VIN: 1GTG6DEN3H1306222
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Certified! Safety Alert Pkg



This 2017 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Melville.

This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 72,525 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Summit White in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Canyon's trim level is SLT. This Canyon SLT comes with some luxurious features you might be surprised to find on a pickup. It comes with a color touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, OnStar, a rearview camera, leather seats which are heated in front, remote start, automatic climate control, heated power mirrors, and more.

Built tough to handle the roughest roads, but on the inside this 2017 GMC Canyon, you'll never feel it. The Canyon's cabin is precisely crafted, exceptionally quiet and very comfortable, designed to meet the highest of standards. Right out of the gate, the Canyon takes on the competition with the largest cargo box by volume in its class. From the precision cast foundation to innovative thinking like its CornerStep rear bumper, the GMC Canyon is designed for working hard while forging ahead of the pack.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/e08c7ee04a0c100580e010145efcd53e/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http://www.melvillechevrolet.com/&visitorId=B4FF4E20FE34996E2100D0BBD71A7553&sessionId=42911D61E54519B448801B5316CC02D8&eWebId=Z21jbC1tZWx2aWxsZWNoZXY


Our GM Certified used vehicles go through an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at Melville Chevrolet.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $227.20 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Prices do not include taxes or finance charges.

Thank you for visiting Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. We have been proudly serving Melville and surrounding areas for years because we are with you through the whole life cycle of the car. We are local and we are family. That means when you call, someone who cares will answer the phone, listen to you and take ownership of whatever it is you may need or want, every time. We choose to do the right thing because it's the right thing to do. Instilled in us are core, hometown values; and that's what we'll do every time, no exceptions.Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will make sure you find the perfect vehicle. Contact us to learn more about any of the vehicles you see on our website, and please visit our hours and directions page for more information on how to get to Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Melville. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Convenience
  • remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Onstar
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor System
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
  • Fog lamps, front
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Console, overhead
  • Bumper, rear chrome
  • Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
  • CornerStep, rear bumper
  • Door handles, chrome
  • Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
  • Cruise control, electronic, automatic
  • Mouldings, chrome beltline
  • Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
  • Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
  • Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
  • GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
  • Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
  • Differential, automatic locking rear
  • Tow/Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo- Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
  • Frame, fully-boxed
  • Steering, electric power-assist
  • Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)
  • Pickup box, Fleetside
  • Tire, spare P265/70R16 all-season, blackwall
  • Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel
  • Headlamps, projector-type with LED signature
  • Lamps, cargo area cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
  • Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, chrome, manual folding
  • Glass, windshield shade band
  • Window, rear-sliding, manual
  • Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
  • Tailgate, locking
  • Tailgate handle, Black
  • Interior trim, aluminum
  • Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger
  • Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
  • Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
  • Console, floor, front compartment, custom
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
  • Speedometer, miles/kilometers
  • Instrument panel, soft-touch materials
  • Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
  • Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
  • Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
  • Lighting, interior, dual reading
  • Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
  • ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
  • Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
  • Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

