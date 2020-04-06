Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0
306-728-4567
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage!
This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Melville.
This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 36,117 kms. It's white frost tricoat in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali. This Sierra 1500 Denali is the top of the line and comes packed with luxurious features and top grade materials. High-end equipment consists of full features 12 way - power leather seats with heating and cooling options, Intellilink with an 8 inch touch screen and navigation system, a premium Bose audio system, an enhanced driver alert package with forward collision alert, lane keep assist, Ultrasonic front and rear parking assist plus much more. It also comes with unique exterior styling details include exclusive aluminum wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/e08c7ee04a0c100580e010145efcd53e/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http://www.melvillechevrolet.com/&visitorId=B4FF4E20FE34996E2100D0BBD71A7553&sessionId=42911D61E54519B448801B5316CC02D8&eWebId=Z21jbC1tZWx2aWxsZWNoZXY
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $360.98 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Prices do not include taxes or finance charges.
Thank you for visiting Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. We have been proudly serving Melville and surrounding areas for years because we are with you through the whole life cycle of the car. We are local and we are family. That means when you call, someone who cares will answer the phone, listen to you and take ownership of whatever it is you may need or want, every time. We choose to do the right thing because it's the right thing to do. Instilled in us are core, hometown values; and that's what we'll do every time, no exceptions.Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will make sure you find the perfect vehicle. Contact us to learn more about any of the vehicles you see on our website, and please visit our hours and directions page for more information on how to get to Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Melville. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0