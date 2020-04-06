Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0

306-728-4567

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,117KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4833054
  • Stock #: C20070A
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJXHG429241
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Low Mileage!

This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Melville.

This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 36,117 kms. It's white frost tricoat in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali. This Sierra 1500 Denali is the top of the line and comes packed with luxurious features and top grade materials. High-end equipment consists of full features 12 way - power leather seats with heating and cooling options, Intellilink with an 8 inch touch screen and navigation system, a premium Bose audio system, an enhanced driver alert package with forward collision alert, lane keep assist, Ultrasonic front and rear parking assist plus much more. It also comes with unique exterior styling details include exclusive aluminum wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/e08c7ee04a0c100580e010145efcd53e/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http://www.melvillechevrolet.com/&visitorId=B4FF4E20FE34996E2100D0BBD71A7553&sessionId=42911D61E54519B448801B5316CC02D8&eWebId=Z21jbC1tZWx2aWxsZWNoZXY



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $360.98 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Prices do not include taxes or finance charges.

Thank you for visiting Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. We have been proudly serving Melville and surrounding areas for years because we are with you through the whole life cycle of the car. We are local and we are family. That means when you call, someone who cares will answer the phone, listen to you and take ownership of whatever it is you may need or want, every time. We choose to do the right thing because it's the right thing to do. Instilled in us are core, hometown values; and that's what we'll do every time, no exceptions.Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will make sure you find the perfect vehicle. Contact us to learn more about any of the vehicles you see on our website, and please visit our hours and directions page for more information on how to get to Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Melville. o~o
Convenience
  • universal home remote
Exterior
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Additional Features
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Forward collision alert
  • Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
  • Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
  • Pickup box
  • Safety Alert Seat
  • Bose Sound With 6 Speaker System (7 Speaker System Including Subwoofer When Ordered With Bucket Seats)
  • Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
  • Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler
  • Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
  • Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
  • Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
  • CornerStep, rear bumper
  • Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
  • Wheelhouse liners, rear
  • Mirror caps, chrome
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Door handles, chrome
  • Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
  • Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Power outlet, 110-volt AC
  • Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
  • Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
  • Capless Fuel Fill
  • Radio, HD
  • Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
  • Air cleaner, high-capacity
  • Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
  • Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
  • Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
  • LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
  • Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
  • Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
  • Mirrors, outside chrome cap, heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
  • Pedals, power-adjustable
  • Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
  • Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
  • Taillamps, LED with signature
  • Fog lamps, thin profile LED
  • Bumper, front, body-colour
  • Bumper, rear body-colour with bumper CornerSteps
  • Grille, Denali Chrome
  • Headlamps, high-performance LED headlamps with GMC signature LED lighting
  • Headlamps, IntelliBeam
  • Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging
  • Display, customizable driver display, 8" multi-colour configurable
  • GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 4WD models.)
  • LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer installed)
  • Suspension, MagneRide Magnetic Ride Control with MagneRide brand shock absorbers
  • Underbody shield frame-mounted shields, includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case (Standard on 4WD models only.)
  • Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking
  • Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

