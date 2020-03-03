Menu
2018 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

2018 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Location

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0

306-728-4567

$25,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,685KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4753425
  • Stock #: VP241
  • VIN: KL4CJ2SB3JB612312
Exterior Colour
Silver
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Certified, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, 6-Way Power Driver's Seat, 18-in Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start!

This 2018 Buick Encore is for sale today in Melville.

Step into this 2018 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This SUV has 47,685 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's quicksilver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Turbo engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Encore's trim level is Sport Touring. This Sport Touring is a step above the Preferred trim and comes with many unique styling additions. These exclusive features are 18 inch aluminum wheels, a rear sport spoiler and front fog lamps. This Encore also comes with a remote vehicle start, air conditioning, Buick IntelliLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, push button start, cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, 6-way Power Driver's Seat, 18-in Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/e08c7ee04a0c100580e010145efcd53e/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http://www.melvillechevrolet.com/&visitorId=B4FF4E20FE34996E2100D0BBD71A7553&sessionId=42911D61E54519B448801B5316CC02D8&eWebId=Z21jbC1tZWx2aWxsZWNoZXY


Our GM Certified used vehicles go through an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at Melville Chevrolet.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $197.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Prices do not include taxes or finance charges.

Thank you for visiting Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. We have been proudly serving Melville and surrounding areas for years because we are with you through the whole life cycle of the car. We are local and we are family. That means when you call, someone who cares will answer the phone, listen to you and take ownership of whatever it is you may need or want, every time. We choose to do the right thing because it's the right thing to do. Instilled in us are core, hometown values; and that's what we'll do every time, no exceptions.Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will make sure you find the perfect vehicle. Contact us to learn more about any of the vehicles you see on our website, and please visit our hours and directions page for more information on how to get to Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Melville. o~o
Convenience
  • Remote Engine Start
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • Side Blind Zone Alert
  • 6-Way Power Driver's Seat
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • 6 Speaker System
  • SiriusXM
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Fog lamps, front
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
  • Defogger, rear-window, electric
  • Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
  • Windshield, solar absorbing
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Antenna, roof-mounted
  • Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
  • Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
  • Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
  • Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
  • Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall
  • Wiper, rear intermittent
  • Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
  • Door sill plate cover, front
  • Glovebox, dual
  • Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
  • Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
  • Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
  • Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
  • Seatback, passenger flat-folding
  • Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
  • Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
  • Exhaust system, rear exit
  • Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel
  • Mechanical jack
  • Steering, power, variable effort, electric
  • Suspension, Ride and Handling
  • Noise control system, active noise cancellation
  • Door locks, child security rear, manual
  • Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points
  • Safety belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
  • Air filter, particle
  • Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
  • Capless Fuel Fill
  • Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
  • Headlamps, halogen
  • Drivetrain, all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)
  • Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor
  • Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
  • Vehicle protection, corrosion preventative
  • Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
  • Instrumentation, outside temperature display, located on audio system
  • Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
  • Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
  • Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
  • Storage, front passenger underseat
  • Assist handle, rear
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt (Included and only available with (C67) single-zone air conditioning or (C4P) semi-automatic single-zone air conditioning.)
  • Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console (Included and only available with (PCW) Safety Package.)
  • QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
  • Horn, dual-note tone
  • Safety belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter, height adjustable
  • Safety belts, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn
  • 18-in Aluminum Wheels
  • Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar serv...
  • Buick Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Buick Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. No...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0

