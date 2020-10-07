Low Mileage, LT Convenience Package, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Heated Front Seats, Rear Vision Camera, OnStar!
This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Melville.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency, and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This low mileage sedan has just 15,370 kms. It's pepperdust meta in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. The LT has numerous convenience and sporty features including aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM, heated seats and much, much more. The LT also includes all the features from the Cruze LS, such as touch screen audio, air conditioning, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lt Convenience Package, 8-way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Heated Front Seats, Rear Vision Camera, Onstar.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/e08c7ee04a0c100580e010145efcd53e/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http://www.melvillechevrolet.com/&visitorId=B4FF4E20FE34996E2100D0BBD71A7553&sessionId=42911D61E54519B448801B5316CC02D8&eWebId=Z21jbC1tZWx2aWxsZWNoZXY
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $143.19 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Prices do not include taxes or finance charges.
Thank you for visiting Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. We have been proudly serving Melville and surrounding areas for years because we are with you through the whole life cycle of the car. We are local and we are family. That means when you call, someone who cares will answer the phone, listen to you and take ownership of whatever it is you may need or want, every time. We choose to do the right thing because it's the right thing to do. Instilled in us are core, hometown values; and that's what we'll do every time, no exceptions.Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will make sure you find the perfect vehicle. Contact us to learn more about any of the vehicles you see on our website, and please visit our hours and directions page for more information on how to get to Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Vehicle Start
Front Wheel Drive
Onstar
HEATED FRONT SEATS
8-Way Power Driver Seat
Rear Vision Camera
Oil life monitoring system
LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Glass, solar absorbing
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Alternator, 130 amps
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Antenna, integral rear window
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI
Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Trunk release, power, remote
Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Restraint provisions, latch
Safety belts, front pretensioner
Teen Driver mode
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Mouldings, bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife, power
USB charging port
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.