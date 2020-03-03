Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0

306-728-4567

$26,979

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,888KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4753434
  • Stock #: VP253
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEV1J6220054
Exterior Colour
Orange
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Certified, Power Liftgate, Remote Engine Start, 8 inch Touchscreen , Heated Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats!

This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today in Melville.

When Chevrolet redesigned the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's a really good size, being roomy without being too big. It has a fuel efficient engine, yet its still really fun to drive. This mid size crossover is stylish inside and out and the interior is packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a great all-arounder, it's hard to beat this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 76,888 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's sunburst orange in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Equinox's trim level is Premier. The Premier trim pushes this Equinox into luxury territory. It comes with high-end features like a MyLink infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar 4G LTE, leather seats which are heated in front, memory driver's seat and mirrors, a rear vision camera, remote start, a programmable power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless charging station, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Remote Engine Start, 8 Inch Touchscreen , Heated Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Confidence Package, Convenience Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/e08c7ee04a0c100580e010145efcd53e/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http://www.melvillechevrolet.com/&visitorId=B4FF4E20FE34996E2100D0BBD71A7553&sessionId=42911D61E54519B448801B5316CC02D8&eWebId=Z21jbC1tZWx2aWxsZWNoZXY


Our GM Certified used vehicles go through an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at Melville Chevrolet.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $204.63 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Prices do not include taxes or finance charges.

Thank you for visiting Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. We have been proudly serving Melville and surrounding areas for years because we are with you through the whole life cycle of the car. We are local and we are family. That means when you call, someone who cares will answer the phone, listen to you and take ownership of whatever it is you may need or want, every time. We choose to do the right thing because it's the right thing to do. Instilled in us are core, hometown values; and that's what we'll do every time, no exceptions.Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will make sure you find the perfect vehicle. Contact us to learn more about any of the vehicles you see on our website, and please visit our hours and directions page for more information on how to get to Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Melville. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
  • 8-Way Power Driver Seat
Convenience
  • remote start
  • CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
  • Remote Engine Start
Power Options
  • Power Liftgate
Additional Features
  • All-Wheel Drive
  • SiriusXM
  • Assist handle, front passenger
  • Suspension, rear 4-link
  • Fog lamps, front
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Mirror caps, chrome
  • Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
  • Map pocket, driver seatback
  • Map pocket, front passenger seatback
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
  • Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
  • Assist handles, rear outboard
  • Noise control system, active noise cancellation
  • 8 inch Touchscreen
  • Mechanical jack with tools
  • Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
  • Steering column, tilt and telescoping
  • Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
  • Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
  • Engine control, stop-start system
  • Suspension, front MacPherson strut
  • Tail lamps, LED
  • Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
  • Headlamps, LED
  • Horn, dual-note
  • Exhaust, single outlet
  • Speedometer, miles/kilometers
  • Wireless Charging for devices
  • Shift lever, leather-wrapped
  • Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system, Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, head curtain, side front and rear outboard seating positions
  • Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio
  • Active aero shutters
  • Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
  • Brake, electronic parking
  • Glass, deep-tinted, rear
  • Assist handle, driver
  • Keyless Start, push-button
  • Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
  • Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
  • Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
  • Sunglass storage, overhead
  • Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
  • Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
  • Trim, Bright lower window
  • Power outlet, 2nd row auxiliary, 12-volt
  • Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
  • Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
  • Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
  • Door locks, rear child security, manual
  • Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
  • Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
  • Lighting, interior
  • Memory settings includes presets for seat adjuster, outside rearview mirror and driver personalization
  • Antenna, roof-mounted (Body-colour.)
  • GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
  • ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT
  • 18-in Aluminum Wheels
  • Confidence Package
  • SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll he...
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
  • Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

