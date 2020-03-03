Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT

Location

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0

306-728-4567

  1. 4753440
  2. 4753440
  3. 4753440
  4. 4753440
  5. 4753440
  6. 4753440
  7. 4753440
  8. 4753440
  9. 4753440
  10. 4753440
  11. 4753440
  12. 4753440
  13. 4753440
  14. 4753440
  15. 4753440
  16. 4753440
  17. 4753440
Contact Seller

$38,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,868KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4753440
  • Stock #: VP260
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC3JG295935
Exterior Colour
Red
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Certified, Z71 Off Road Package, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM!

This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Melville.

This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 46,861 kms. It's cajun red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is 2LT. The Silverado 1500 2LT combines brains with brawn making it as one of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. Features include the Z71 Off Road Package, hill descent vehicle control, 18 inch aluminum wheels, an EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, LED fog lamps, Chevy MyLink with an 8-in color touchscreen, bluetooth audio streaming, SiriusXM satellite radio, a remote keyless entry system and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/e08c7ee04a0c100580e010145efcd53e/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http://www.melvillechevrolet.com/&visitorId=B4FF4E20FE34996E2100D0BBD71A7553&sessionId=42911D61E54519B448801B5316CC02D8&eWebId=Z21jbC1tZWx2aWxsZWNoZXY


Our GM Certified used vehicles go through an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at Melville Chevrolet.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $294.45 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Prices do not include taxes or finance charges.

Thank you for visiting Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. We have been proudly serving Melville and surrounding areas for years because we are with you through the whole life cycle of the car. We are local and we are family. That means when you call, someone who cares will answer the phone, listen to you and take ownership of whatever it is you may need or want, every time. We choose to do the right thing because it's the right thing to do. Instilled in us are core, hometown values; and that's what we'll do every time, no exceptions.Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will make sure you find the perfect vehicle. Contact us to learn more about any of the vehicles you see on our website, and please visit our hours and directions page for more information on how to get to Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Melville. o~o
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Touch Screen
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Z71 Off Road Package
  • 6-Speaker Audio System
  • SiriusXM
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Body, Pick Up Box
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
  • Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
  • Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
  • Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
  • Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
  • Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
  • Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
  • Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
  • Active aero shutters, front
  • CornerSteps, rear bumper
  • Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
  • Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
  • Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
  • Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
  • Capless Fuel Fill
  • Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
  • Radio, HD
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
  • SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll he...
  • Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and ...
  • Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
  • OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

2017 GMC Acadia SLT-2
 19,327 KM
$35,959 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 101,986 KM
$16,997 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Yukon Denali
 57,676 KM
$61,959 + tax & lic
Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-728-XXXX

(click to show)

306-728-4567

Alternate Numbers
1-866-728-4567

Send A Message