This 2019 Chevrolet Corvette is for sale today in Melville.
This 2019 Chevy Corvette is a car that has captivated enthusiasts and casual drivers alike. It will render your expectations obsolete with precision performance and incredible technology. With its aggressively sculpted exterior and driver-oriented cockpit, this Corvette is a beautiful combination of brilliant engineering and purpose-driven design making it the most powerful and capable Corvette ever made. This low mileage coupe has just 424 kms. It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 6.2L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Corvette's trim level is Stingray. With design features like aluminum frame, 4 wheel independent suspension, active handling stability control, Brembo brakes, carbon fibre roof, hood scoops and advanced aerodynamics for cooling and ride control, heated power side mirrors, and aluminum performance wheels that enhance the beauty and performance of this Corvette, along with interior features like Chevy Driver Information Center, leather GT bucket power seats, dual zone automatic climate control, keyless open and start, leather wrapped steering wheel with power tilt/telescope and cruise and audio controls, and a rear view camera for convenience and comfort, this Corvette really screams. The 8 inch touchscreen, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM and HD Radio, voice activation, Chevy Connected Access, and a Bose premium audio system feel like icing on the cake.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/e08c7ee04a0c100580e010145efcd53e/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http://www.melvillechevrolet.com/&visitorId=B4FF4E20FE34996E2100D0BBD71A7553&sessionId=42911D61E54519B448801B5316CC02D8&eWebId=Z21jbC1tZWx2aWxsZWNoZXY
Prices do not include taxes or finance charges.
Thank you for visiting Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. We have been proudly serving Melville and surrounding areas for years because we are with you through the whole life cycle of the car. We are local and we are family. That means when you call, someone who cares will answer the phone, listen to you and take ownership of whatever it is you may need or want, every time. We choose to do the right thing because it's the right thing to do. Instilled in us are core, hometown values; and that's what we'll do every time, no exceptions.Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will make sure you find the perfect vehicle. Contact us to learn more about any of the vehicles you see on our website, and please visit our hours and directions page for more information on how to get to Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Melville. o~o
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Oil life monitoring system
Chrome Badge Package
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Engine, 6.2L (376 ci) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm)
Engine access, rear-opening hood
Suspension, 4-wheel independent
Steering, power, speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion, variable ratio
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel with 3" polished stainless-steel tips
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Wipers, front intermittent
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system
Antenna, integral, hidden
Seat adjusters, driver and passenger 8-way
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior with courtesy, cargo and glovebox
Hatch release, push button open
ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI
TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES
Driver Information centre, colour
Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition and Driver Information centre
Storage, with electric locking glovebox, behind screen storage, centre console and rear compartment with cover
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Frame, aluminum structure
Vents, exterior, carbon flash
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID), Xenon LED park and turn signals and Daytime Running Lamps
Rear Vision Camera wide view
Airbags, frontal and side-impact, driver and passenger with Passenger Sensing System
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, deta...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard conne...
Tires, P245/35ZR19 front and P285/30ZR20 rear, performance, summer-only, run flat (Do not use summer only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinati...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.