2019 Chevrolet Impala

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features Keyless Start

Rear Vision Camera

Hill start assist

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Theft-deterrent system

Trunk opening touch pad

Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Suspension, rear 4-link

Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors

Tool kit, road emergency

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power

Seat adjuster, driver power lumbar

Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar

Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages

Defogger, rear-window

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks

Shift knob, leather-wrapped

Brake Assist, panic

Alternator, 150 amps

Wipers, front intermittent

Door handles, body-colour

Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual

Headlamp control, automatic on and off

Headlamps, halogen

Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding

Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system 100-watt

Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding

Lighting, interior with theater dimming, delayed entry/exit, glovebox and trunk

Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel

Brake, park, electronic push button powered located on instrument panel left of steering wheel

Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather-wrapped

Head restraints, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft, front

Chassis equipment, front strut assembly

Steering, power, variable assist, electric

Brake control, cornering

Door and window locks, rear child security, power

Daytime Running Lamps, upper and lower auxiliary, LED

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination (Body-colour mirror caps.)

Armrest, rear centre

Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre

Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre

Audio system feature, 8" diagonal colour infotainment display, touch-screen, motorized power up/down with hidden storage and valet password lock

Keyless Open

Seat belts, 3-point, all positions

Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)

Engine control, stop-start system (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)

Battery, 800 cold-cranking amps (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)

Power outlet, 1, auxiliary, 12-volt located inside console

Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt located on rear of console

Storage compartment, front, uplevel with cover

Storage, innovative, hidden behind 8" diagonal touch screen with valet-mode lockable, dedicated umbrella storage in front door and hidden storage in trunk

Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden, turned-down tip

Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger

Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats

