Location

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0

306-728-4567

  31,582KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5267495
  Stock #: VP277
  VIN: 2G11Z5S3XK9152755
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, WiFi 4G, Hands Free Keyless Entry

This 2019 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Melville.

Is this acclaimed Chevy Impala the world's finest large sedan? Ultimately, that's something you'll decide when you experience it for the first time. This carefully crafted Impala merges aesthetics and aerodynamics in an alluring silhouette. Inside the spacious, beautifully crafted interior, you're embraced in exquisite comfort. Indulge yourself in this gracefully aggressive, artistically aerodynamic, and passionately refined Chevrolet Impala. This sedan has 31,582 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Impala's trim level is LT. Stepping up to this LT will add remote start, a leather steering wheel and shift knob, dual zone automatic climate control, and aluminum wheels to the amazing base trim features like an 8 inch power sliding touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth control and streaming, SiriusXM, USB ports, customizable Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar capability, hands free keyless open, split folding rear bench seat, power driver seat, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, rear view camera, panic and cornering braking assistance, hill start assist, automatic on/off headlamps, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/e08c7ee04a0c100580e010145efcd53e/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http://www.melvillechevrolet.com/&visitorId=B4FF4E20FE34996E2100D0BBD71A7553&sessionId=42911D61E54519B448801B5316CC02D8&eWebId=Z21jbC1tZWx2aWxsZWNoZXY



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $193.26 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Prices do not include taxes or finance charges.

Thank you for visiting Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. We have been proudly serving Melville and surrounding areas for years because we are with you through the whole life cycle of the car. We are local and we are family. That means when you call, someone who cares will answer the phone, listen to you and take ownership of whatever it is you may need or want, every time. We choose to do the right thing because it's the right thing to do. Instilled in us are core, hometown values; and that's what we'll do every time, no exceptions.Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will make sure you find the perfect vehicle. Contact us to learn more about any of the vehicles you see on our website, and please visit our hours and directions page for more information on how to get to Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Melville. o~o
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Hill start assist
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Theft-deterrent system
  • Trunk opening touch pad
  • Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Suspension, rear 4-link
  • Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
  • Tool kit, road emergency
  • Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
  • Seat adjuster, driver power lumbar
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar
  • Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
  • Defogger, rear-window
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
  • Shift knob, leather-wrapped
  • Brake Assist, panic
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Wipers, front intermittent
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual
  • Headlamp control, automatic on and off
  • Headlamps, halogen
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
  • Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system 100-watt
  • Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
  • Lighting, interior with theater dimming, delayed entry/exit, glovebox and trunk
  • Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel
  • Brake, park, electronic push button powered located on instrument panel left of steering wheel
  • Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather-wrapped
  • Head restraints, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft, front
  • Chassis equipment, front strut assembly
  • Steering, power, variable assist, electric
  • Brake control, cornering
  • Door and window locks, rear child security, power
  • Daytime Running Lamps, upper and lower auxiliary, LED
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination (Body-colour mirror caps.)
  • Armrest, rear centre
  • Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
  • Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre
  • Audio system feature, 8" diagonal colour infotainment display, touch-screen, motorized power up/down with hidden storage and valet password lock
  • Keyless Open
  • Seat belts, 3-point, all positions
  • Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
  • Engine control, stop-start system (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
  • Battery, 800 cold-cranking amps (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
  • Power outlet, 1, auxiliary, 12-volt located inside console
  • Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt located on rear of console
  • Storage compartment, front, uplevel with cover
  • Storage, innovative, hidden behind 8" diagonal touch screen with valet-mode lockable, dedicated umbrella storage in front door and hidden storage in trunk
  • Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden, turned-down tip
  • Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
  • Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
  • SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

