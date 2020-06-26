+ taxes & licensing
Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, WiFi 4G, Hands Free Keyless Entry
This 2019 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Melville.
Is this acclaimed Chevy Impala the world's finest large sedan? Ultimately, that's something you'll decide when you experience it for the first time. This carefully crafted Impala merges aesthetics and aerodynamics in an alluring silhouette. Inside the spacious, beautifully crafted interior, you're embraced in exquisite comfort. Indulge yourself in this gracefully aggressive, artistically aerodynamic, and passionately refined Chevrolet Impala. This sedan has 31,582 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Impala's trim level is LT. Stepping up to this LT will add remote start, a leather steering wheel and shift knob, dual zone automatic climate control, and aluminum wheels to the amazing base trim features like an 8 inch power sliding touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth control and streaming, SiriusXM, USB ports, customizable Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar capability, hands free keyless open, split folding rear bench seat, power driver seat, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, rear view camera, panic and cornering braking assistance, hill start assist, automatic on/off headlamps, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals.
Thank you for visiting Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. We have been proudly serving Melville and surrounding areas for years because we are with you through the whole life cycle of the car. We are local and we are family. That means when you call, someone who cares will answer the phone, listen to you and take ownership of whatever it is you may need or want, every time. We choose to do the right thing because it's the right thing to do. Instilled in us are core, hometown values; and that's what we'll do every time, no exceptions.Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will make sure you find the perfect vehicle. Contact us to learn more about any of the vehicles you see on our website, and please visit our hours and directions page for more information on how to get to Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC.
