Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, WiFi 4G, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Side Steps
This 2019 Chevrolet Suburban is fresh on our lot in Melville.
This 2019 Chevy Suburban has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The massive cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers' stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play even harder with this Chevy Suburban. This SUV has 55,053 kms. It's black in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 DI,VVT,AFM engine.
Our Suburban's trim level is LS. This amazing Chevy Suburban LS is equipped with all the essential modern technologies like 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, voice commands, and USB and aux jacks for entertainment while 4G WiFi, customizable Driver Information Centre, Chevrolet Connected Access, Teen Driver technology, rear parking assistance, remote start, leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio control, tri zone automatic climate control, and 110V power outlet keep you comfortable and help you drive safely. True SUV capability and utility is obtained with trailering equipment including a hitch and wiring with trailer sway control, external engine and transmission oil coolers, hill start assist, limited slip differential, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, black assist steps, heated power side mirrors, and rain sensing automatic wipers. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Wifi 4g, Siriusxm, Bluetooth.
