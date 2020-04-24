Menu
2019 Chevrolet Suburban

LS

2019 Chevrolet Suburban

LS

Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0

306-728-4567

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,053KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4932186
  • Stock #: YD002
  • VIN: 1GNSKGKC4KR272706
Exterior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, WiFi 4G, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Side Steps



This 2019 Chevrolet Suburban is fresh on our lot in Melville.

This 2019 Chevy Suburban has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The massive cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers' stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play even harder with this Chevy Suburban. This SUV has 55,053 kms. It's black in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 DI,VVT,AFM engine.

Our Suburban's trim level is LS. This amazing Chevy Suburban LS is equipped with all the essential modern technologies like 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, voice commands, and USB and aux jacks for entertainment while 4G WiFi, customizable Driver Information Centre, Chevrolet Connected Access, Teen Driver technology, rear parking assistance, remote start, leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio control, tri zone automatic climate control, and 110V power outlet keep you comfortable and help you drive safely. True SUV capability and utility is obtained with trailering equipment including a hitch and wiring with trailer sway control, external engine and transmission oil coolers, hill start assist, limited slip differential, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, black assist steps, heated power side mirrors, and rain sensing automatic wipers. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Wifi 4g, Siriusxm, Bluetooth.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/e08c7ee04a0c100580e010145efcd53e/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http://www.melvillechevrolet.com/&visitorId=B4FF4E20FE34996E2100D0BBD71A7553&sessionId=42911D61E54519B448801B5316CC02D8&eWebId=Z21jbC1tZWx2aWxsZWNoZXY



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $375.93 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Prices do not include taxes or finance charges.

Thank you for visiting Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC. We have been proudly serving Melville and surrounding areas for years because we are with you through the whole life cycle of the car. We are local and we are family. That means when you call, someone who cares will answer the phone, listen to you and take ownership of whatever it is you may need or want, every time. We choose to do the right thing because it's the right thing to do. Instilled in us are core, hometown values; and that's what we'll do every time, no exceptions.Our friendly, knowledgeable, and professional staff will make sure you find the perfect vehicle. Contact us to learn more about any of the vehicles you see on our website, and please visit our hours and directions page for more information on how to get to Melville Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Melville. o~o
Convenience
  • remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • side steps
  • Cargo Net
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Hill start assist
  • Cargo management system
  • Conversation mirror
  • Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
  • Rear Park Assist with audible warning
  • Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
  • SiriusXM
  • Steering, power
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
  • Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
  • Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
  • Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
  • Wifi 4G
  • Active aero shutters, front
  • Fascia, front body-colour
  • Liftgate, rear manual
  • Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
  • Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
  • Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
  • Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
  • Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
  • Power outlet, 110-volt
  • Windows, power, all express down, front express up
  • Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil, integral to driver side of radiator
  • Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
  • Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
  • Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
  • Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
  • Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
  • Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
  • Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour
  • Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted
  • Battery, 720 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
  • Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
  • E85 FlexFuel capable (Included and only available with Fleet or Government order types.)
  • GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Requires 4WD models.)
  • Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
  • Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire), includes Tire Fill Alert
  • Fascia, rear body-colour
  • Radio, HD (Deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered.)
  • Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area (When (AZ3) 40/20/40 split-bench front seats are ordered, the outlet on the back of the console is deleted.)
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding and colour keyed driver mirror includes spotter mirror
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
  • Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Columbia St, Melville, SK S0A 2P0

