Beautiful Restored, numbers matching 1969 Mustang GT Convertible in Original Paint color Black Jade!Detailed to MCA Concours Specifications! Very Rare, 1 of 1 build combination with only 1127 Produced!GT equipment group with Black Power TopFactory Documentation, Invoice, Elite/Deluxe Marti Report Included

1969 Ford Mustang GT Convertable

77,937 KM

Details Description

$69,987

+ tax & licensing
11983161

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

Used
77,937KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 9T03H121752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Jade
  • Interior Colour Nugget Gold
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # fs4340b
  • Mileage 77,937 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Restored, numbers matching 1969 Mustang GT Convertible in Original Paint color Black Jade!Detailed to MCA Concours Specifications! Very Rare, 1 of 1 build combination with only 1127 Produced!GT equipment group with Black Power TopFactory Documentation, Invoice, Elite/Deluxe Marti Report Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

