1989 Ford Mustang

46,893 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

1989 Ford Mustang

1989 Ford Mustang

GT

1989 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,893KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10619421
  • Stock #: P3708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Mileage 46,893 KM

Vehicle Description

5.0L V8 FI

Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

