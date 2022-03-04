2000 Dodge Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 8 , 1 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8500358

8500358 Stock #: R22008A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # R22008A

Mileage 198,186 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Child Safety Locks Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Interior Bucket Seats Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Luggage Rack Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm Cassette AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Comfort A/C Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.