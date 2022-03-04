$CALL+ tax & licensing
Moose Jaw Nissan
2000 Dodge Caravan
BASE
Location
848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3
198,186KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8500358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # R22008A
- Mileage 198,186 KM
Vehicle Description
2WD Minivans, 3dr Base 113" WB, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Electronic, Gas V6 3.0L/181
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Cassette
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Wheel Covers
