2000 Dodge Caravan

198,186 KM

Details Description Features

BASE

BASE

Location

848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3

198,186KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: R22008A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # R22008A
  • Mileage 198,186 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Minivans, 3dr Base 113" WB, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Electronic, Gas V6 3.0L/181

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Cassette
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Wheel Covers

