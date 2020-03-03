2002 Ford Thunderbird

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Power Driver Seat Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

CD Changer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Convertible Hardtop

Convertible Soft Top

5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD)

3.9L DOHC 32-VALVE ALL-ALLOY V8 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.