2002 Ford Thunderbird

THUNDERBIRD

2002 Ford Thunderbird

THUNDERBIRD

Location

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

306-693-1207

$25,426

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,272KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4705464
  • Stock #: JRC60
  • VIN: 1FAHP60A62Y127145
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

This 2002 Ford Thunderbird is a very rare find as it only has 17,000 km on the odometer. It's so nice that we park it in our show room. It has a removable with a power soft top underneath. This vehicle comes with a storage rack to safely store the hard top when it's not in use. It has been discounted to move in the off season.
Fully inspection and Fully reconditioned.
Zero Accident History.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Convertible Hardtop
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD)
  • 3.9L DOHC 32-VALVE ALL-ALLOY V8 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prairie Auto Sales

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

306-693-1207

Send A Message