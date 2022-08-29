$21,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,987
+ taxes & licensing
Knight Ford Lincoln
306-693-3673
2006 CROWNLINE Boat
2006 CROWNLINE Boat
18.5 foot, 4.3 mercruiser, Local Trade!
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
$21,987
+ taxes & licensing
300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9155533
- Stock #: p3707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE/BLUE
- Interior Colour Tan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 300 KM
Vehicle Description
4.3 V6
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8