2006 Pontiac Solstice
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: P3812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Liquid Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Mini-Compact, 2dr Convertible Cpe, Gas I4 2.4L/145
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
2.4L DOHC MFI "ECOTEC" I4 ENGINE (STD)
