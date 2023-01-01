Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Pontiac Solstice

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

Contact Seller
2006 Pontiac Solstice

2006 Pontiac Solstice

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Pontiac Solstice

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9975074
  • Stock #: P3812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # P3812
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Mini-Compact, 2dr Convertible Cpe, Gas I4 2.4L/145

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
2.4L DOHC MFI "ECOTEC" I4 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln

2006 Pontiac Solstice
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 75,158 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Trave...
 155,225 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Knight Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-3673

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory