Manual, 3.8L H6 FI DOHC

2006 Porsche 911

84,072 KM

Details Description

$64,987

+ tax & licensing
2006 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S

11978115

2006 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

$64,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,072KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0CB29936S767181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 84,072 KM

Vehicle Description

Manual, 3.8L H6 FI DOHC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

306-693-3673

$64,987

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

2006 Porsche 911