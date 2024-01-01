$64,987+ tax & licensing
2006 Porsche 911
Carrera 4S
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
Used
84,072KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0CB29936S767181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 84,072 KM
Vehicle Description
Manual, 3.8L H6 FI DOHC
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
2006 Porsche 911