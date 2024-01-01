$19,987+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford F-250
Super Duty XLT with Camper and Tow Command Pkgs
2007 Ford F-250
Super Duty XLT with Camper and Tow Command Pkgs
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
$19,987
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,748KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTSX21P17EB10712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Medium Flint
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # RG4008A
- Mileage 198,748 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD SuperCab 142" XLT, Diesel V8 6.0L/363
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Knight Ford Lincoln
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
Call Dealer
306-693-XXXX(click to show)
$19,987
+ taxes & licensing
Knight Ford Lincoln
306-693-3673
2007 Ford F-250