Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD SuperCab 142 XLT, Diesel V8 6.0L/363

2007 Ford F-250

198,748 KM

Details Description Features

$19,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Ford F-250

Super Duty XLT with Camper and Tow Command Pkgs

Watch This Vehicle
11925902

2007 Ford F-250

Super Duty XLT with Camper and Tow Command Pkgs

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

Contact Seller

$19,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
198,748KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTSX21P17EB10712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Flint
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # RG4008A
  • Mileage 198,748 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD SuperCab 142" XLT, Diesel V8 6.0L/363

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln

Used 2015 RAM 1500 Sport with Convenience and Premium Pkgs for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2015 RAM 1500 Sport with Convenience and Premium Pkgs 104,449 KM $27,987 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk w/SafetyTec, Cold Weather, Comfort/Convenience & Tow Groups for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk w/SafetyTec, Cold Weather, Comfort/Convenience & Tow Groups 181,670 KM $13,987 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 46,191 KM $32,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Knight Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-3673

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,987

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

Contact Seller
2007 Ford F-250