$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2007 Honda CR-V
EX
2007 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Knight Honda
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4
306-693-5959
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,494KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5J6RE485X7L816801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour none
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,494 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility, 4WD 5dr EX, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.4L/
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Knight Honda
2014 Honda Odyssey Touring 219,507 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Rogue SV 177,088 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tacoma Base 50,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Knight Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Honda
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4
Call Dealer
306-693-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Knight Honda
306-693-5959
2007 Honda CR-V