Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD Sport Utility, 4WD 5dr EX, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.4L/

2007 Honda CR-V

131,494 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,494KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RE485X7L816801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour none
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,494 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility, 4WD 5dr EX, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.4L/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Knight Honda

Used 2014 Honda Odyssey Touring for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2014 Honda Odyssey Touring 219,507 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2011 Nissan Rogue SV 177,088 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma Base for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2022 Toyota Tacoma Base 50,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Knight Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Honda

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-5959

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Honda

306-693-5959

Contact Seller
2007 Honda CR-V