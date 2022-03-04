2008 Ford F-250

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 1 , 0 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8554634

8554634 Stock #: T2888A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 181,017 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag ABS Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Exterior Chrome Wheels Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.