$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Knight Ford Lincoln
306-693-3673
2008 Ford F-250
2008 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
181,017KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8554634
- Stock #: T2888A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 181,017 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD SuperCab 142" XLT, Diesel V8 6.4L/390.5
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Chrome Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8