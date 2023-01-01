Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Ford Fusion

241,949 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Ford Fusion

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
241,949KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FAHP08128R114644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 241,949 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LOCAL ONE OWNER, XLE PREMIUM WITH ONLY 11, for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2023 Toyota RAV4 LOCAL ONE OWNER, XLE PREMIUM WITH ONLY 11, 11,163 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Highlander LOCAL TRADE IN, FULLY EQUIPPED XSE, ONLY 31,814 KMS for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2022 Toyota Highlander LOCAL TRADE IN, FULLY EQUIPPED XSE, ONLY 31,814 KMS 31,814 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE LOCAL ONE OWNER WITH ONLY 68,842 KMS!! BONUS WINTER TIRES INCLUDED!! for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE LOCAL ONE OWNER WITH ONLY 68,842 KMS!! BONUS WINTER TIRES INCLUDED!! 68,842 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Fusion