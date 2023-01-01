$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2008 Ford Fusion
SEL
2008 Ford Fusion
SEL
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
241,949KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3FAHP08128R114644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 241,949 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota
2023 Toyota RAV4 LOCAL ONE OWNER, XLE PREMIUM WITH ONLY 11, 11,163 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Highlander LOCAL TRADE IN, FULLY EQUIPPED XSE, ONLY 31,814 KMS 31,814 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE LOCAL ONE OWNER WITH ONLY 68,842 KMS!! BONUS WINTER TIRES INCLUDED!! 68,842 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Moose Jaw Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
Call Dealer
306-694-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota
306-694-1355
2008 Ford Fusion