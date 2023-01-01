Menu
Compact, 4dr Auto Sport, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.8L/110

2009 Honda Civic

168,243 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Civic

Sdn Sport

2009 Honda Civic

Sdn Sport

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

168,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour none
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,243 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 4dr Auto Sport, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.8L/110

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Knight Honda

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-XXXX

306-693-5959

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Honda

306-693-5959

2009 Honda Civic