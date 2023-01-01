$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Civic
Sdn Sport
Location
Knight Honda
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4
306-693-5959
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
168,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour none
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,243 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact, 4dr Auto Sport, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.8L/110
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Knight Honda
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4
